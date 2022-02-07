HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as it is announced that a Scottish housebuilder has won a significant housing contract for a Glasgow regeneration site.

Cruden Building (West), part of the Cruden Group, has been appointed by Calvay Housing Association to deliver a £7.9m affordable housing contract at Garvel Crescent and Blyth Road in the Barlanark area of the city.

The brownfield sites will be developed to include 37 units of affordable housing at Garvel Crescent with a further six units being constructed on the Blyth Road site.

The new energy-efficient homes will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and cottage flats.

The development will also have dedicated landscaped parking courts.

The Glasgow based design team for this project included the award-winning practice, MAST Architects, and Clyde Design Partnership.

Work is due to start on site in March 2022 and is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: "We are excited to start work on this important development and to provide much needed affordable homes that deliver as much on quality, as they do on energy efficiency.

“At Cruden, we give back to the communities we build in, and on this project, we will provide a range of community benefits, including valuable apprenticeship opportunities and an additional £5k in funding for Calvay Housing Association to support even more community housing initiatives in the Glasgow area.”

Ellis: Message must now be that music events are safe

Promoter Geoff Ellis believes a “change in the language” used around Covid messaging from the Scottish Government will convince more people it is safe to attend events.

The chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, Scotland’s leading promoter and event management company, said: “There is a pent-up demand but there is still a fear of going out."

​Chamber chief: City can lead on transport reform

There is now a real opportunity to accelerate investment in Glasgow’s regional public transport network with both national and local government endorsing the need for a metro system.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey on Sunday, said: “For the first time in 14 years, we have both agreeing that the business case and delivery plan for the metro should go ahead.”