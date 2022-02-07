DETAILS have been revealed for a masterplan that could deliver around 400 homes in Inverness in a move developers say would ease an “acute” housing shortage in the area.

Property group Park Lane, acting on behalf of site owner Hazeldene, and not-for-profit developer HHA have submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for the project at Milton of Leys to Highland Council.

The notice signals developers plan to “enhance the already thriving community with a range of high-quality homes attractive to a wide demographic of residents”.

Under the plans, the currently vacant 25.2-acre site would be “transformed into an attractive neighbourhood” that would adjoin existing homes that border the proposed development. A planning application is expected to be submitted later this year.

Brian Clarke, joint managing director at Park Lane, said: “Building on the success and popularity of new housing developments in Milton of Leys over the last five years our masterplan has been shaped to complement this and designed as an extension of the community.

“Now that the PAN has been submitted, we look forward to engaging with the local community to seek their thoughts and consider these as we shape the final design, should it get the go-ahead from Highland Council.”

Gail Matheson, chief executive of HHA, said: “The Highland-wide Local Development Plan identifies that there is an acute need for more affordable housing options. Our vision will help to address this, alongside provide private, mid-market and low-cost home tenure and ownership options.

“We are hopeful that the Highland Council and local residents alike can see the wealth of economic and community benefits an additional 400 homes will bring to the area as we collectively look to future-proof the Highland’s economy and housing supply.”