A mixed-use development is set to deliver £120 million of investment and create hundreds of jobs and much-needed housing if approved by councillors.

Additional contributions approaching £8 million will also go towards local education, affordable housing, transport infrastructure, including upgrades to junction 4 of the M9 and local junction improvements at the site at Gilston Park, Polmont.

The application by Hansteen Land Ltd is for 55.6ha of land located to the east of Gilston Crescent. The scheme has also received the backing of Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The proposed new mixed-use neighbourhood being considered by Falkirk Council will provide employment and commercial land, around 500 homes, including 25% affordable housing, large areas of parkland and a new neighbourhood centre with potential for retail and community use.

After previous planning proposals for this site were unable to attract large scale business users, Hansteen is seeking approval for this revised, deliverable mix of uses. This includes 2.5ha of serviceable employment land for new or local businesses, start-up business enterprises and workshops.

Around 80 direct construction jobs and 70 indirect jobs will also be created for every year of construction and once established, Gilston Park is expected to support around 300 full-time jobs, benefiting the local community.

A representative from Hansteen Land Ltd said: "The Gilston Park development will bring considerable economic benefits to the local community, delivering a jobs boost and millions of pounds worth of investment.

“Creating considerable employment and commercial opportunities, the development will also serve to deliver much-needed housing, including affordable housing. The delivery of linked parks, play areas and new habitat areas will also serve to deliver significant environmental and recreational benefits.

“Our proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration of the area and if approved we look forward to continue to work with the Council and the local community on their delivery.”

Lynn Blaikie, of Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is fantastic to see this level of investment being made in the area, delivering land for employment and commercial uses, as well as much-needed housing. As we recover from the impacts of Covid-19, the delivery of hundreds of jobs and considerable investment is to be applauded, increasing education provision and delivering key transport infrastructure improvements and new bus services.”

