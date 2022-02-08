The Net Zero Technology Centre has today [8 February 2022] announced the twelve clean energy technology start-ups that have been selected for the fourth cohort of the award-winning TechX Accelerator Programme. Starting the 15-week intensive programme in late February, each of the start-ups selected will receive expert mentoring and support, including a grant of up to £100,000. The programme is backed by a range of industry-leading partners, including bp, Equinor, ADNOC, Accenture and Deep Science Ventures.

Game changing technology given a boost as TechX reveals the latest cohort from its clean energy accelerator programme

12 technology start-ups will each receive up to £100,000 funding

TechX continues to champion diversity with 40% of the latest TechX cohort represented by female-led teams

Selected from over 200 applications, spanning 50 countries, TechX’s next cohort of entrepreneurs offer cutting-edge, clean energy enabling solutions that will help shape and accelerate a net zero energy industry.



Following a pitch to a panel of industry experts, the start-ups selected are:

Aquature - Technology to produce green chemicals and carbon neutral fuels from wastewater, using a net energy-positive bio-electrochemical process.

- Technology to produce green chemicals and carbon neutral fuels from wastewater, using a net energy-positive bio-electrochemical process. BeeX Autonomous Systems - Hovering Autonomous Marine Systems, paired with a subscription-based software portal to conduct intelligent assessments and analyses of underwater assets.

- Hovering Autonomous Marine Systems, paired with a subscription-based software portal to conduct intelligent assessments and analyses of underwater assets. Brayfoil Technologies - A novel wind turbine blade design that utilises bio-mimicry to improve performance and efficiency.

- A novel wind turbine blade design that utilises bio-mimicry to improve performance and efficiency. Cedeco - Technology offering a mechanical alternative to grout for offshore wind turbine jacket installation.

- Technology offering a mechanical alternative to grout for offshore wind turbine jacket installation. Dunia Innovation - The world’s first self-driving laboratory for electrocatalytic CO2 utilisation, significantly speeding up catalyst discovery.

HonuWorx - Uncrewed systems for the deployment and control of subsea robots that drive down the cost and emissions of offshore operations.

- Uncrewed systems for the deployment and control of subsea robots that drive down the cost and emissions of offshore operations. JET Engineering System Solutions - Floating telecom mesh networked 5G buoys that enable safe, secure and sustainable smart operations by combining data with communications.

PJP Eye - Rechargeable plant-based dual carbon batteries that utilise industrial waste instead of rare metals, with potential applications in marine and aviation.

- Rechargeable plant-based dual carbon batteries that utilise industrial waste instead of rare metals, with potential applications in marine and aviation. RepAir Carbon Capture - A modular, cheaper way of capturing carbon through an electrochemical system powered by electricity.

- A modular, cheaper way of capturing carbon through an electrochemical system powered by electricity. T-Omega Wind - Low-cost floating wind turbines for coastal community energy which can resist wave-induced motion and align to the wind by weathervaning.

- Low-cost floating wind turbines for coastal community energy which can resist wave-induced motion and align to the wind by weathervaning. UP Catalyst - A carbon-capturing reactor that can convert airborne CO2 into graphite.

- A carbon-capturing reactor that can convert airborne CO2 into graphite. ZEM Fuel Systems - An ammonia-based fuel cell to power marine vehicles resulting in zero-carbon transportation.



The latest TechX cohort shows a significant increase in gender-diversity, with more than 40% of the start-ups having a female leader or co-leader. TechX conducted extensive research in 2021, highlighting the benefits diversity can bring to start-ups, including increased performance, innovation and employee retention. With this in mind, dedicated training and knowledge building sessions on the advantages of building diverse teams have been introduced as part of the accelerator programme, which will help participating start-ups hire for success as they continue to grow.



TechX’s start-up alumni continue to see success, having generated more than £5M in revenue in 2021, and forecasting £10M-12M in 2022. The programme aims to rapidly accelerate companies into the clean energy industry, shortening the road to commercialisation and unlocking pivotal technologies that are key to achieving net zero.



Mark Anderson, TechX Director, commented on the latest TechX cohort:



“With more than 230 applications, we saw an impressive and diverse mix of start-ups apply to take part in our award-winning accelerator programme. While a tough task, we were delighted to select 12 ambitious companies that offer innovative and impactful solutions that can help shape the future of energy.



“Our fourth cohort marks the first to fully focus on clean energy – start-ups like these are essential in discovering untapped potential that can help us close the gap in net zero technologies. We look forward to working with cohort four, and introducing them to all of the valuable opportunities that come with TechX.”



Colette Cohen OBE, CEO of the Net Zero Technology Centre, also commented:



“Disruptive, inspiring and innovative technologies and companies are at the heart of the Net Zero Technology Centre and our purpose to develop and deploy technologies for an affordable energy transition.



“The range of solutions and ideas we saw as part of the TechX selection process was inspiring. We are excited to be supporting these 12 new companies, led by strong diverse teams, on their journey to delivering technology that will accelerate a net zero energy system, create jobs and build Scotland’s reputation in clean energy technology.”



Discover more about the Pioneers and follow their journey here: www.netzerotc.com/TechX