By Scott Wright

A HISTORIC Scottish sawmill and timber company has vowed to expand its headcount as it celebrates a landmark anniversary today.

Gordon Timber made the commitment as it reached the milestone of 160 years in business. Now the fifteenth-oldest family-run business in Scotland, it is currently run by brothers Rod and Scott Gordon, representing the fourth generation to have led the company since their ancestors John and James Gordon joined founder Hugh Mackintosh in the 1870s. John and James Gordon took over the Nairn-based business and began trading under their own name in 1908.

Having started life as a coal and timber business, when it shipped pit-props from Moray Firth Estates to the collieries of the north-east of England, the firm is today focused on converting locally grown roundwood into products for the construction, fencing and packaging markets.

Joint managing director Scott Gordon said: “Gordon Timber has come a long way since Hugh Mackintosh announced 160 years ago, from The Steamboat Office, Nairn, that ‘By keeping a good article and strict attention to detail, he will merit a share of public patronage’.

“People, quality and service – nothing’s really changed, the fundamentals remain the same. And yet everything’s changed - through an ongoing intensive programme of investment, we have progressed from our fleet of schooners and Burrell steam traction engine of the 1800s to the excitement of our first foray into 21st century robotics in our 160th year.”

The company has 81 members of staff and declared that it has plans to expand the workforce. It declined to say how many people it is looking to recruit but said “we are hoping to look for personnel in harvesting/ engineering and robotics over the coming year”.

Rod Gordon said: “We are thrilled at reaching the milestone of our 160th birthday. Throughout the long history of our company, we have been very fortunate to have had many fantastic people working with us.”

like John Cruickshank. John recently marked 40 years with the company typifying the loyalty and experience we have been lucky to benefit from.”

“As we continue looking to the future, we are keen to identify the next group of people who will share our enthusiasm for working in this family business and want to make a difference.”