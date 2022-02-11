Hamilton Park has named its new leadership team to take over the reins from outgoing chief executive Vivien Currie, who is leaving to join Ascot Racecourse.
Her duties will be split between Hamilton Park Racecourse managing director Ashley Moon and Fiona Murdoch, managing director of the Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park Hotel. Both assume their new responsibilities on March 7.
Ms Currie, a veteran of the horseracing sector, is leaving Hamilton Park after 13 years to join Ascot as its chief executive. She is due to depart in April.
Mr Moon joined Hamilton Park Racecourse in 2008 from his previous position as general manager of a private members club in Norwich. He has been an active member of several racing industry groups including the Racecourse Association’s raceday experience, marketing services and betting advisory groups.
Ms Murdoch, a graduate of the University of Strathclyde, joined Hamilton Park in January 2018 having previously worked in a diverse mix of corporate businesses. She is also group finance director of the resort and will retain that role along with her new responsibilities.
“I am very pleased to be able to announce the team who will lead Hamilton Park as we look to build on what has been the most successful period in the racecourse’s history,” chairman Sir Ian Good said.
“Ashley and Fiona have played an integral part in the development of both the racecourse and the hotel and are already directors of the parent company. I am confident they will deliver further success across the resort.”
