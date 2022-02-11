AN Ayrshire windfarm will provide a boost to the Scottish economy worth more than £90 million in the development and construction phase and support hundreds of jobs, a study has found.
Renewable energy firm Vattenfall said an analysis it commissioned found its South Kyle windfarm would generate activity worth £93 million for firms across the supply chain.
It said beneficiaries will include construction firm RJ McLeod, turbine provider Nordex, forestry contractors Euroforest and RTS. The impact could be felt by some for months.
Construction of the 50 turbine windfarm started in late 2020 and has reached the halfway point. It is due to finish early in 2023.
“During peak activity, in the construction period, South Kyle Wind Farm supported 720 jobs across Scotland,” said Vattenfall, which added that it had worked with principal contractors to ensure they maximised opportunities for local businesses.
The analysis completed for Vattenfall by Biggar Economics found £44million of the total spend has been awarded to businesses with a presence in Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
Vattenfall’s head of UK Onshore Development, Frank Ellsworth, said the company had proved that by working collaboratively with suppliers and local communities, its projects were able to deliver a huge boost to local economies.
He added: “We’re delighted the analysis shows that local businesses are involved at every level of South Kyle’s supply chain.”
Investment in Scottish windfarms has boomed in recent years, without generating economic benefits on the scale hoped for by sector champions.
The South Kyle windfarm site lies between Dalmellington, New Cumnock and Carsphairn.
