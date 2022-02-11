Omega Diagnostics is considering a £7 million fundraising that hinges upon “certain other corporate actions” currently being explored by the Scottish firm.

Responding to online speculation, the test kit manufacturer confirmed that it has conditional investor support for an equity fundraising priced at 5p per share. This would include a share placing to raise approximately £5m, with an accompanying open offer to raise up to a further £2m.

The news further eroded the company’s share price, which has lost more than 90 per cent of its value this past year as Omega has suffered from the unravelling of a major contract to produce Covid testing kits for the UK Government. The AIM-listed stock closed yesterday’s trading 2.65p lower at 7.25p, a decline of nearly 27%.

Led by Jag Grewal following last month’s departure of chief executive Colin King, Omega did not elaborate on the “other corporate actions” upon which the fundraising is contingent.

The company has been in discussions with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) about equipment and financial support provided after it was confirmed in March of last year that Omega would be one of three UK companies to produce tests on behalf of the government. That contract, worth up to £374m, lapsed in November after the government failed to name which test design it wanted.

The Alva-headquartered company was then hit in December with a government demand for the return of a £2.5m pre-production payment given to help ramp up manufacturing capacity during the initial phase of the contract. Omega has said that based on the legal advice it has received, it does not believe it is liable to return the money.

The dispute has stoked concern among the company’s predominantly retail shareholder base that it could be facing a funding crisis. Announcing Mr King’s departure on January 19, Omega played down such worries noting that there was “no short-term need to raise additional capital”.

In a statement less than two weeks later Omega said it was considering tapping up investors for additional cash, but continued to iterate there was no “immediate need” to do so.

Omega said yesterday there is no certainty whether the £7m fundraising will go ahead, and a further announcement will be made “in due course as is necessary”.