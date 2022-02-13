WINDFARM developers this week unveiled plans for a £5 million operations and maintenance centre at Montrose Port.

The centre will provide support for the Inch Cape windfarm which Chinese-owned Red Rock Power and Irish energy firm ESB plan to develop around 10 miles off the Angus coast.

The companies expect the centre to support up to 56 long-term jobs, on a full-time equivalent basis, including turbine technicians, asset managers and office staff, if they win the subsidy support they are seeking.

New Argyll Holidays owner close to buying two more Scottish holiday park businesses

THE new owner of Argyll Holidays has revealed it is close to completing acquisitions of a further two businesses in Scotland.

The move was announced by Mark Seaton.

Mark Seaton, managing director of US-based Cove Communities’ UK operation, said these two holiday park businesses were within one-and-a-half hours’ drive of Hunters Quay, by Dunoon, where the company will have a base following its move into Scotland with the £100 million-plus acquisition of Argyll Holidays announced last week.

​Pernod underlines Scotch whisky revival with record first-half profit

SCOTCH whisky brands Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet played starring roles as drinks giant Pernod Ricard powered to record first-half profits and revenue, it reported this week.

The results were ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Pernod offered further evidence of the whisky industry’s revival from the pandemic by reporting a profit from recurring operations of nearly €2 billion for the six months to December 31, up 22 per cent on the year before.

Omega sells Alva HQ and exits Scotland

Omega Diagnostics has sold the Clackmannanshire facility that has been its headquarters for the past 19 years as the company prepares to vacate Scotland and distance itself from what has been a volatile foray into manufacturing Covid testing kits.

CTDA regulations came into effect in November in the wake of Brexit to regulate the approval of testing devices in the UK.

The manufacturing facility in Alva has been sold for £1 million to Accubio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech. The Chinese company is one of four major suppliers of lateral flow tests supplied for free by the UK government throughout the pandemic, and also holds an exemption from the government’s Coronavirus Test Device Approval (CTDA) regulations.

'Highly opportunistic' bid to take over 189-year-old Scottish company​

SHARES in John Menzies soared after the Scottish airport services business revealed a “highly opportunistic” takeover bid from a Kuwait-based company.

Shares rose sharply during the week.

It came as the Edinburgh-headquartered firm revealed it rejected the unsolicited £469 million offer from National Aviation Services (NAS).

