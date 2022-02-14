Housebuilder Avant Homes has bought a 20-acre site at the Edmonstone Estate – a land deal it declared would pave the way for 312 new homes.

It noted the wider Edmonstone residential development scheme, "masterplanned" by Alba Developments, involved the creation of more than 700 homes for the area across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.

Avant Homes said that, subject to planning permission, its development was set to be named The Lanes at Edmonstone Estate.

It added that the £71m development would form part of the first phase of new-build homes at the site. The housebuilder declared it had committed to a “community contribution of more than £1.8m to support local education provision”.

The Lanes at Edmonstone Estate will feature a mixture of 227 private and 85 affordable homes, the housebuilder noted.

It added that the properties would include two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

The first homes are estimated by the housebuilder to be ready for occupation in autumn 2022.

Avant Homes noted the 312-home development is located off The Wisp and neighbours Edinburgh BioQuarter and a nature reserve at Little France Park.

Gerry Leitch, managing director of Avant Homes Scotland, said: “The Lanes at Edmonstone is an incredibly exciting new development for us, and will support the high demand for the delivery of much-needed homes in a prime location.

“This marks a significant acquisition for us and extends our presence in a key location in the east of Scotland and we’re very pleased to be delivering a landmark development that will be part of the former Edmonstone Estate.”

Based in Stirling, Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes Group, which currently has 55 developments across its five “operating regions” across the UK.

Avant Homes Scotland noted it currently has 13 developments under construction, stretching from Stewarton to Dundee.