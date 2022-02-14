A DOCTOR has revealed plans to open a new seafood restaurant and takeaway in the Glasgow suburb of Bearsden.

Dr Usman Qureshi will debut The Scallop’s Tale at Bearsden Cross in April following an investment of more than £350,000. It is expected to employ 14 people on a full and part-time basis.

With 28 seats over two floors, the restaurant will offer an “extensive” menu of locally sourced seafood dishes, including The Scallops High Tea for Two. Vegetarian and vegan dishes will also feature.

The restaurant and takeaway menus have been created by executive chef Stephen Pohler, who previously worked at the Lisini Dalziel Park Hotel in Motherwell, and the Hilton Garden Inn, Crowne Plaza and the Radisson Red, in Glasgow.

Dr Qureshi, who lives in Bearsden with his family, said: “I have a lifelong love of seafood which stems from enjoying dishes in Scotland and overseas in places like Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia. I’ve always dreamed of having my own seafood restaurant, and I can’t wait to open one in Bearsden. It’s a fantastic community with a strong restaurant and takeaway offering, but there is nothing quite like the Scallop’s Tale.

“We wanted to create a refined restaurant and takeaway built on a reputation for fresh, locally sourced seafood where there is no distinction in quality whether dining in, delivered or take away. We will offer a stunning array of seafood dishes, as well as alternative options, all in a refined dining environment that elevates the experience above others offering this type of cuisine.

“We’ve designed the full offering, from the decor to Stephen’s magnificent menu, to encourage diners – from couples, to groups, to families and large parties – to come back again and again. We want people in Bearsden to love us as their favourite local, and diners from Glasgow and farther afield to see us as their special treat.”