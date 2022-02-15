By Ian McConnell

Housebuilder Avant Homes has bought a 20-acre site at the former Edmonstone Estate in Edinburgh – a land deal it declared would pave the way for 312 new homes.

It noted the wider Edmonstone residential project, which it said had been “masterplanned” by Alba Developments, involved the creation of more than 700 homes across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.

Avant Homes said that its development, subject to planning permission, was set to be named The Lanes at Edmonstone Estate.

It added that the £71 million development would form part of the first phase of new-build homes at the site.

The housebuilder declared it had committed to a “community contribution of more than £1.8m to support local education provision”.

The Lanes at Edmonstone Estate will feature a mixture of “227 private and 85 affordable homes”, the housebuilder said.

]It added that the properties would include two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

The first homes are expected by Avant Homes to be ready for occupation this autumn.

The housebuilder noted the 312-home development is located off The Wisp and neighbours Edinburgh BioQuarter and a nature reserve at Little France Park.

Gerry Leitch, managing director of Avant Homes Scotland, said: “The Lanes at Edmonstone is an incredibly exciting new development for us, and will support the high demand for the delivery of much-needed homes in a prime location. This marks a significant acquisition for us and extends our presence in a key location in the east of Scotland and we’re very pleased to be delivering a landmark development that will be part of the former Edmonstone Estate.”

A spokeswoman confirmed that Avant Homes had acquired the land from Alba Developments.

Asked whether Avant Homes would look at acquiring any more land at the site, she replied: “Avant Homes are not currently in dialogue with the landowner to purchase any more land at this site.”