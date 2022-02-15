THE chief executive of MadeBrave is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the Glasgow-based brand agency to plot its future direction as it moves into its second decade.

Andrew Dobbie, who founded the fast-growing firm 10 years ago, has appointed a new managing director to free him and chief operating officer Stephen Weir to concentrate on “the next level of growth and the agency’s international aspirations”.

In a raft of changes announced today, MadeBrave said Paul Kirkley would step up to become managing director from his current role as client services director. Steve Hadden, who has led the creative department for nearly a decade, has been promoted to executive creative director.

Mr Dobbie and Mr Weir will continue to lead the overall business while stepping away from daily management.

The changes come amid a period of continuing growth at MadeBrave, which has expanded operations throughout the pandemic. Twenty roles have been added to take its team to 60 across three offices, in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, with further hires planned in the first quarter of the year. Clients include Diageo, Nestle and VELUX.

Mr Dobbie said: “These promotions signal our commitment to continued growth for our people and for MadeBrave. We have big ambitions for the future and with Paul and Steven at the agency's helm, I have every confidence those ambitions will be realised.

"Aside from their vast experience, Paul and Steven share the same passion for people and for creating truly world-class work - values that have been at the very core of MadeBrave since its inception almost a decade ago.”

Mr Kirkley said: “Since joining MadeBrave just over a year ago I have been struck by the agency’s ambition and the passion of its people - not just for creating world-class work, but for supporting each other and creating a hugely positive and rewarding work environment. This is exactly the type of business I want to immerse myself in and I am absolutely thrilled to take on this exciting new challenge as MadeBrave goes from strength-to-strength.”

Mr Hadden added: “My ambition at MadeBrave has always been to inspire growth and bravery in our clients. To encourage bold storytelling through beautiful craft and execution - and to provide end-to-end capabilities at a global scale. My new role will allow me to really double down on this, and to lead my incredible team of top creative talent as we work together to scale new heights.”