STORREGA, which is leading the drive to develop a carbon, capture and storage cluster in Scotland, has recruited an expert on the regulatory system after the project failed to win the support the company was seeking from the UK Government.

In October the Scottish cluster was beaten by two projects covering northern England and Wales in the race to win fast track status under an official plan to encourage the development of CCS facilities.

The decision was a big setback for Storrega after the company won backing from international investors and from business leaders in Scotland for its plans for the cluster. These were developed out of work on the Acorn project, which will involve shipping emissions from Aberdeenshire for storage in the Goldeneye reservoir in the North Sea.

Storrega said it has appointed Nicola Cocks into a new role as Head of Policy & Regulation at the company, following a career in which she has served as regulation director at Thames Water and held senior roles at the energy regulator Ofgem and professional services firm KPMG.

“Nicola has done the hat trick of working at a regulator, a major consultancy, and in industry so we feel very lucky to have her expertise on our leadership team,” said Storrega’s chief executive Nick Cooper.

“Engaging positively with various government offices to establish supportive regulatory frameworks is vital to the country’s success in decarbonising our environment.”

Signalling his continued confidence in the Scottish cluster plan Mr Cooper added: “Success is worth fighting for. We have huge potential to smash our net zero targets, and become a world leader in decarbonisation technologies and operations.”

The Westminster Government has designated the Scottish Cluster as the reserve cluster, in case discussions with a Track-1 project falter. It is hoped Track-1 schemes will be operational by the mid 2020s.

The Scottish cluster will continue to receive support under the Government’s plans to have a second wave of schemes operational by 2030.