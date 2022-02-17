By Scott Wright

A MODERN office development in an old Glasgow building has let the last of its flexible “plug and play” suites.

The Garment Factory in the Merchant City said yesterday that last of its 12 managed office suites, which range in size from 247 square feet to 764 sq ft, will be occupied by recruitment firm Iconic Resourcing.

Developer Castleforge said the response to the suites underlines demand from businesses for more flexible offices, with leasing manager Jack Beckett noting that each come with “multiple entry points, touch-free access systems and spacious desk layouts”.

He said: “Occupier well-being has been carefully considered in our design and we have created an environment and communal facilities which encourages and supports staff and businesses to maximise the use of their office space.”

The Garment Factory is located in a B-listed building on the corner of Ingram Street and Montrose Street, with tenants including Threesixty Architecture, Autorek, Channel 4 and Incremental Group.

Only two spaces remain available to let at the building: a 3,649 sq ft space on the first floor, and 4,962 sq ft on the second floor.

Martin Speirs of CBRE, joint letting agent with Ryden, said the Glasgow office market is “now showing strong signs of recovery” from the impact of the pandemic.

Other firms to snap up the “plug and play” spaces at The Garment Factory include Blackhall & Powis, a specialist provider of property and project management services, bridging finance lender Lowry Capital, building consultancy Reid Mitchell, law firm Gunnercooke and technology business Katrick Technologies.