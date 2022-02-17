The only dental practice in Dreghorn has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of Storm Dental in North Ayrshire.

Established in August 2014, Storm Dental is a mixed-income, single-surgery dental practice.

It lies completely unopposed in the heart of the North Ayrshire village of Dreghorn, 3.5 kilometres to the east of Irvine town centre, on the old main road from Irvine to Kilmarnock.

The business was previously owned by Dr Iain Storm who decided to sell to pursue retirement. Gillian Storm, Mr Storm's wife and a former primary school teacher, was dental nurse at the practice.

It has been purchased by a large Scottish dental group.

Mr Storm said: “We were very happy with the outcome of the sale and are confident that the practice will continue to flourish under the new owners and existing staff.”

Joel Mannix, senior business agent, dental, at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “Storm Dental was launched to the market just before the initial lockdown and, after navigating through that, we were able to uncover a buyer who could not only see the potential but was also able to recognise the unique functions that the practice offers – as well as being the only practice in the village, it offers RA gas sedation.

"I am very happy for Iain and his wife Gillian and wish them a very happy retirement.”

