ABERDEEN is set to use the first hydrogen-fuelled bin lorry in the UK as its city council bids to reduce emissions associated with the delivery of services.
A truck powered by a hydrogen fuel cell will be used to collect waste from some of the city’s residential areas from March to test the potential of the technology.
Aberdeen City Council Leader Jenny Laing said: “Enabling truly ‘green’ transport is a key deliverable in our plan to deliver Aberdeen’s Net Zero Vision.”
She said the new waste truck would allow the council to build on the progress achieved through the introduction of other hydrogen-fuelled vehicles. These include buses and road sweepers.
The council expects the journeys completed during the trial will result in significant emissions reductions, compared with a diesel-powered truck covering similar routes. It said data collected in the trial will allow further rollouts of hydrogen-fuelled waste trucks in the future.
The new waste truck will use green hydrogen from existing refuelling infrastructure in Aberdeen.
Similar trials will be completed in six other locations in northwest Europe. The plan is for each truck to be tested in a range of environments, from rural areas to city centres.
The trials are being run under a programme part funded by the European Union.
Earlier this month BP was appointed by Aberdeen City Council to help develop a hydrogen hub.
