FORMER Clydeport chief executive Tom Allison, who is a director of Celtic football club, is stepping down as chairman of Peel Ports amid major leadership changes at the group which he helped build.

Peel Ports said Mr Allison’s term as chairman will end on April 4 but he will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Mr Allison has been with the parent Peel group since it acquired Clydeport for £184m in 2003.

The acquisition allowed the property group that John Whittaker developed to expand into the seaports business. Clydeport has ports in Glasgow, Greenock, Hunterston and Ardossan.

Mr Allison has played a key role in a push for growth which has seen the group acquire other ports businesses such as the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company.

The group said official figures showed 15 per cent of the UK’s total port traffic now travel through its waters.

Chief executive Mark Whitworth said: “Tom has been an outstanding mentor throughout his time with our group and has overseen an unprecedented period of success.

“His business acumen and strategic counsel have been critical over the last 25 years and we are privileged to have him continuing to support the company as a non-executive director.”

Mr Allison was appointed chief executive of Clydeport in 1997. He served as chairman and chief executive of Peel Ports from 2003 to 2010, when Mr Whitworth succeeded him as chief executive.

Mr Allison, who is aged 74, has been a director of Celtic football club since 2001.

Peel Ports said Mr Whitworth will stand down as chief executive on April 4 and become chairman on that date. Deputy chief executive Claudio Veritiero, will take over as chief executive.

Mr Veritiero said: “Ports are a vital catalyst for the whole economy, not just the supply chain, with a crucial role to play in creating jobs and enabling economic regeneration.”

The former investment banker joined Peel Ports in 2021 after holding senior roles in the logistics and property development industries with businesses such as Keir Group and Speedy Hire.

Ports groups can provide their owners with opportunities to make money from marine operations and from capitalising on the development potential of their landholdings.