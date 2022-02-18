By Scott Wright

HOPES have been raised for a renaissance of the once-booming whisky town of Campbeltown after plans were revealed for a further new distillery in the region.

Proposals for the Dal Riata Distillery, named after the ancient kingdom on Scotland’s western seaboard and north-east of Ireland, have been submitted to council chiefs by architects on behalf of three founding directors.

The £5 million distillery, which would be located on Kinloch Road overlooking Campbeltown Loch, would have the capacity to produce 850,000 litres of pure alcohol per year, utilising barley grown locally in Dunadd, near Lochgilphead.

The plans for Dal Riata were disclosed just days after R&B Distillers, owner of the Isle of Raasay Distillery, revealed plans of its own for a new distillery in the Campbeltown area.

R&B announced on Monday that it has purchased Dhurrie Farm in Machrihanish, where it aims to begin building a “farm-to-bottle” distillery in 2023. Should both the Dal Riata and R&B proposals move forward they would represent a significant addition to the whisky capacity of Campbeltown, one of the five recognised whisky production regions of Scotland alongside Highland, Speyside, Lowland and Islay.

Whisky production boomed in Campbeltown in the mid-19th century, and once boasted around 30 distilleries before their number dwindled dramatically in the early the 20th century. Currently, there are three distilleries in Campbeltown: Glen Scotia, Springbank and Glengyle.

The Dal Riata project is the brainchild of directors Iain Croucher, Ronnie Grant and David Stirk, who bring a range of drinks industry and constructions sector to the plans.

Mr Croucher is managing director of North Star Spirits, an award-winning independent whisky bottler which has stockists in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the Far East, as well as throughout the UK. Mr Grant is the owner of RB Grant and has more than 25 years’ experience in the construction industry, while David Stirk was previously founder and owner of Creative Whisky Co, and author of The Distilleries of Campbeltown.

Asked why the directors have targeted the Campbeltown area, they told The Herald: “The region of Campbeltown has one of the greatest and most illustrious distilling histories and is also world-renowned for producing some of the best malt whisky that Scotland has to offer. With our connections, links and love for the area and products we only had eyes on a distillery in Campbeltown.”

The directors noted plans for the Dal Riata Distillery had been lodged by Bowman Stewart Architects of Lochgilphead. The distillery will aim to enhance the area and work within the Campbeltown Conservation Area, with a still house incorporating curtain-wall glazing and a balcony offering views of Campbeltown Loch and bay.

A retail and visitor centre on Longrow, adjacent to the distillery, also feature in the plans. A team is currently being assembled and announcements on appointments will be “forthcoming”, with the distillery ultimately employing in the region of 25 to 30 people.

Mr Croucher said: “Dal Riata Distillery will be much more than just a single malt whisky production facility; it will be friends and family, it will be business, it will be social and believe us, it will be fun.”

He added: “The addition of this distillery to the Campbeltown region will reinforce the town’s place in the story of Scotch and Dal Riata will be a new chapter to an already incredible history.”

Alongside the distillery plans, the directors have launched a new product range, South Star Spirits. The inaugural range comprises three vatted single malts from the Highland, Speyside and Islay areas, each a “classic expression” of their respective regions. Around 2,200 bottles of each expression will be released worldwide.

The directors aim to drum up interest in the distillery via “our existing sales channels for South Star Spirits”.

The Dal Riata plans come amid an exciting time for the Scotch whisky industry, with companies planning investments in new distilleries and to expand existing facilities as demand for Scotch grows at home and abroad, despite the continuing pandemic.