By Ian McConnell

HIGHLAND Coast Hotels, on the North Coast 500 tourist route, is offering people living within 15 miles of any of its properties discounts on restaurant and bar bills year-round and on overnight stays between October and March.

Since its launch in April 2021, Highland Coast Hotels has acquired the Kylesku Hotel, as well as the Newton Lodge in Ullapool, on the west coast. It has also bought the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, on the east coast.

All of the hotels are situated on or around the North Coast 500 route.

The group, which recently secured a £4.45 million loan from the taxpayer-funded Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB), said its “locals community card” scheme would offer a 30% discount in the restaurants and bars of the four hotels all year round. It added that the programme would also offer a 50% discount on an overnight stay at any of its hotels, from October to March inclusive.

Anyone living within 15 miles of one of Highland Coast Hotels’ properties is eligible to apply for the card. Applications can be made through the local hotel’s community page, the group noted, or at the properties.

Highland Coast Hotels said eligible residents will be able to use the discount across all four hotels, “offering the chance for those based in Dornoch to visit Kylesku, for example”. It noted three of its hotels have recently reopened following a “short winter closure”, with the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora due to reopen in April following an "extensive renovation”.

The group said the new scheme would “further Highland Coast Hotels’ commitment to the region by encouraging locals to come together with friends and family to enjoy the hotels, each of which sits at the heart of its community”.

David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: “Our locals discount scheme is just one of several community initiatives from the group. It’s vitally important that locals can socialise in our premises with friends and family and feel just as welcome as our visitors from elsewhere. Indeed, Highland Coast Hotels already invests in the surrounding area, from listing local food and drink suppliers, [and] arts and crafts producers as well as pointing our guests in the direction of local activity providers. By hosting regular community liaison group meetings with community leaders we’ve already managed to create collaborative opportunities that in turn should create, we hope, more local career opportunities and business start-ups.”

SNIB last month said its funding for the group would “support tourism and employment opportunities in a remote area of north Scotland, where tourism is crucial for the local economy and is vital to sustain communities and businesses”.