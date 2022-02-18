A subsea inspection business is on course to launch new technology that it claims will result in significant savings for underwater asset operators.

Established to provide realistic and trustworthy solutions to subsea challenges, 1CSI Ltd designs, manufactures, assembles, tests, and supplies a range of underwater technologies to perform subsea inspection services.

These technologies allow 1CSI Ltd to provide technical support to their varied global client base in the offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, and defence industries.

The news comes after the business owner received support and advice from Business Gateway.

Aleksandra Tomaszek, co-founder and chief operating officer, who recently won the inaugural Society for Underwater Technology Underwater Robotics Award, works tirelessly alongside her business partner and chief executive officer Matthew Kennedy to ensure 1CSI Ltd is a leading provider of international underwater inspection technology and services.

This service helps subsea infrastructure stay safe, operational, and legally compliant, the Aberdeen firm said.

Prior to launching in 2017, the founders approached Business Gateway to seek guidance on how to turn their innovative ideas into an advanced technology business. Over the years, the pair has accessed a range of Business Gateway’s support services, including regular 1:1 guidance from their dedicated adviser, business development training, and support in research and development.

The firm also benefited from a suite of Business Gateway’s growth services, including a strategic review of their business and advice on financial support, connecting the business to Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International. This connection has helped 1CSI Ltd access critical funding to travel to oil and gas shows all over the world to promote the business and its innovative technology.

Business Gateway also directed 1CSI Ltd to funding from Scottish Enterprise’s Growth Pipeline financial grant, worth around £17,000. This grant has been instrumental in the design and development of TIAMAT, a "game-changing subsea inspection tool".

Ms Tomaszek said: “Business Gateway has provided us with significant support and guidance over the years, but even more so since the concept for our new technology was born. I had a vision to change the face of subsea ultrasonic inspection, and their support has helped make this happen.

“Our adviser has been so helpful through the various challenges we’ve had to navigate over the past couple of years. We are very grateful for all of the advice and guidance.”

Gordon Mackay, business growth adviser, Business Gateway, said: “1CSI Ltd has been game-changing since the early concepts of the business were discussed back in 2017. Their combination of technology and business innovation is really exciting to see.

“Aleksandra and her team utilised a variety of key support services that Business Gateway has on offer, including expert insight and routes to funding. It’s fantastic to see how this support has helped in their growth.”

