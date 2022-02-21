By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH-based CampervanCo has revealed plans to double its manufacturing output and has moved into much-larger premises at Denny, near Falkirk, to accommodate its expansion.

The firm also declared it was “set to launch one of the most innovative and sustainable campervans available anywhere in the world”.

Established in 2006, CampervanCo designs and builds campervans to customers’ specifications.

It said that it had in the past few years “seen strong growth, spurred on by growing interest in staycations and trends towards greener living.”

CampervanCo added that this had allowed it to invest in its own research and development division.

It described the Ford Transit Custom Evolution Eco Camper, which it is due to unveil tomorrow at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham, as “the next generation in low-emission RVs ”.

Gary Hayes, chief executive of CampervanCo said: “The interest in campervans has grown significantly in the past few years, and our business is benefiting from recent trends.

“This has allowed us expand our team of specialists and to invest heavily in our research and development division.

“The growing interest in campervan experiences, coupled with the drive to emissions-free living, gives us confidence that this will be a highly desirable product, that allows people to explore beautiful places across Scotland, the UK and further afield, without leaving a lasting impact.”

The company said the Ford Evolution Eco Camper is its "lightest and lowest-carbon-emitting campervan to date".

It added: "In addition to using the latest motoring technology, it is fitted with high-end, leisure facilities including modular, lightweight kitchen units, enhanced insulation for improved climate control, hot water dispenser, phone and tablet charging stations, optional Wi-Fi technology, elevating roof and lift-up bed space suitable for two adults.

"All features are as lightweight as possible to deliver unrivalled fuel economy, and each vehicle is fitted with 1,000-watt solar panels, as well as a 3,000-watt leisure battery to provide zero-emissions cooking and lighting, reducing the impact on rural communities and places of natural beauty where campervans are often stationed."