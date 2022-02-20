VERDANT Leisure has announced a new tourism park plan after acquiring a site in Perthshire which has planning permission for around 300 holiday homes.

The company said this week the former quarry site in Stanley will be developed into a luxury complex, which will be named River Tay Leisure Park.

Verdant said it expects to invest £10m in the development of the park. It is expected to open next year.

Fish and chip shops struggle for survival

MUSSELBURGH restaurateur Carlo Crolla has given his backing to a UK-wide campaign to save fish and chip shops “struggling for survival”.

Mr Crolla has teamed up with the National Federation of Fish Friers

Mr Crolla, who runs the East Coast Fish & Chips takeaway and East Coast Restaurant around two minutes’ walk from Musselburgh beach on the outskirts of Edinburgh with wife Katia, said the price of fish had doubled, energy bills had spiralled, and cooking oil was more expensive.

Kuwaiti suitor secures 19 per cent stake in 189-year-old Scottish firm

JOHN Menzies Kuwaiti suitor has secured a 19 per cent stake in the Edinburgh business after buying a further 5.3 million shares.

Menzies' share value rose. Source: London Stock Exchange

National Aviation Services, which operates across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, moved to secure the stake at a price of 605p-per-share.

Doctor reveals plans to open seafood restaurant in Bearsden

A DOCTOR has revealed plans to open a new seafood restaurant and takeaway in the Glasgow suburb of Bearsden.

Dr Usman Qureshi is behind the new venture.

Dr Usman Qureshi will debut The Scallop’s Tale at Bearsden Cross in April following an investment of more than £350,000. It is expected to employ 14 people on a full and part-time basis.

​Batgirl backlash as independent Merchant City venue loses out on road closures

THE owner of a Merchant City venue says he has lost thousands of pounds in revenue following road and footpath closures during the filming of the new Batgirl movie in Glasgow.

Footpath closures along Ingram and Glassford streets are also in effect from Tuesday February 1 to Saturday February 19, with an alternative routes “clearly signed for pedestrians”.

A letter delivered to all residents and businesses in the area from American Night Productions states that Glassford and South Fredrick streets will be closed from Friday February 11 until Saturday February 19 while filming takes place at the former Jigsaw building on Ingram Street.

