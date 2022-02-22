By Scott Wright

A SCOTTISH construction and property consultancy has secured work to fit-out new offices for two prominent law firms.

Thomas & Adamson announced yesterday that it will provide project and cost management services to Shepherd and Wedderburn for its new premises at Haymarket One, the first office to be released at the £350 million Haymarket Edinburgh development.

T&A will deliver a 30,000 square foot commercial fit-out for Shepherd and Wedderburn spread over the top two floors at the seven-storey Haymarket One, where tenants will also include Capricorn Energy, the Edinburgh-based oil and has company known formerly as Cairn Energy.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is relocating its head office to Haymarket One from its current base at Exchange Crescent on Conference Square. T&A is due to begin work on the project in the middle of the year.

Meanwhile, T&A also said it has secured work to fit-out a new 6,440 sq ft office for Morton Fraser in Glasgow. The office, at the Grade A 1 West Regent Street, will include new formal client meeting rooms, informal meeting space, and collaboration areas for staff. Morton Fraser’s current Glasgow office is on St Vincent Street.

Paul Mackintosh, associate director at T&A, said: “The hybrid working model is here to stay, therefore it’s hugely important that employers establish an office space that is inviting; a space that people want to return to and that fulfils their basic needs, such as keeping them healthy and safe. We look forward to delivering both firms’ vision for a destination office space of the highest quality in the best locations for when they return.”

Haymarket Edinburgh developers M&G Real Estate and Qmile Group announced last week that they have now fully pre-let all 390,000 sq ft at the Grade A site, which came with the news that legal giant Dentons had committed to occupy the first floor at Haymarket One.

As well as offices, Haymarket Edinburgh will also include hotels, shops and leisure facilities.