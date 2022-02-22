PROPOSALS for up to 220 new homes have been tabled with council chiefs for a development hailed as a “catalyst” for the regeneration of Edinburgh’s Seafield area.
A planning application has been lodged by Manse (Seafield) and J Smart & Co (Contractors) for the proposed residential development, which would be built on the former Vauxhall Garage on Seafield Road. Affordable housing forms part of the plans.
While the Seafield area is currently dominated by industrial and car retail operations, the local development plan envisages alternative uses, such as residential.
If plans are approved, it is expected that work to redevelop the property could begin in 2023, following the relocation of the car showrooms to new purpose-built facilities.
Colin MacPherson of Manse, an Edinburgh-based property development company, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward this planning application for Seafield. It will serve to act as a much-needed catalyst, meeting council aspirations for the overall regeneration of the area and its desire for residential development on brownfield sites to meet the city’s housing needs.”
The developers said in a statement that the proposals incorporated feedback from a public consultation event held in February 2021. A series of “positive” pre-application meetings have also been held with city council planning, highways, flood, environmental and landscape officials.
