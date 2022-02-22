AN independent orthodontics practice has been sold to a Scottish group for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of Moray Orthodontics in Elgin, Morayshire.

Established in 2014, the business is a two-surgery, mixed-income orthodontics practice, treating children, adults and referring dentists in the north of Scotland.

The agent said the practice has "developed an enviable reputation across the region, with around 20 local practices referring into the clinic".

Located in the heart of Elgin town centre in Morayshire, the business occupies two floors of a five-story traditional tenement property of both commercial and residential use.

The business was previously owned by Dr Francisco Rodriguez, who decided to sell to relocate back to Spain, and has been purchased by a large Scottish group.

Joel Mannix, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “I’m really pleased to have assisted Dr Rodriguez with this sale, allowing him to move back to sunny Spain. The buyer is really well-positioned to take over this ortho practice, and I look forward to hearing about its future successes.

“Demand for orthodontic practices saw a visible increase in 2021. With several of the larger corporate groups now employing dedicated orthodontic acquisitions managers tasked with securing more ortho-focussed practices and increasing their offering in the space.

"This trend is sure to continue in 2022 and therefore, for both and buyers and sellers of these practices, understanding the traits and nuances of the current market is more important than ever before.”

