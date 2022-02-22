Universities and colleges have been told to ensure strong adherence to Covid safety measures amid reports they are being flouted by students.

The warning has been set out in a note from Scotland’s further and higher education (FE/HE) coronavirus advisory sub-group. It says that, after nearly two years of restrictions, there is likely to be an “emerging optimism bias” among some that Covid is "in retreat and less of a threat".

The document stresses that “variant fatigue” is threatening to undermine adherence to existing guidance and highlights "increasing reports" of students not following requirements regarding the use of face coverings and one-way systems.

Concern over campus safety comes after HE representative body Universities Scotland (US) told The Herald that establishments had been observing “something akin" to level zero guidance since September last year, even as most of the rest of society operates at beyond level zero.

This has resulted in students taking classes with social distancing of one metre, leading to limits on the number of people who can receive in-person education.

US bosses warned that the contrast between arrangements here and those in England – where institutions will be expected to deliver face-to-face teaching or issue fee refunds – could result in prospective students deciding not to take courses north of the Border.

Ministers in Edinburgh have now released an updated strategic framework for managing Covid. Principals expect that this will result in publication of revised pandemic safety guidance.

READ MORE: Scottish universities want ministers to back off over Covid rules

However, the advisory sub-group’s note points to ongoing worries over current on-campus behaviour.

It states: “After nearly two years of protective measures and restrictions, and with the recent Omicron BA.1 variant wave declining, there is likely to be an emerging optimism bias amongst some that Covid-19 is now in retreat and less of a threat.

“‘Variant fatigue’ is a real risk to the maintenance of the previous high levels of adherence for the baseline protective measures across campuses.

“There have been increasing reports of incidents where students and learners are not adhering to measures such as wearing face coverings, use of one-way systems etc, and this is causing concern.

“Given that the current level of infection is still high, and Covid-19 still poses a threat, it is therefore important that Covid-19 safe behaviours continue to be the promoted and adhered to across campuses.

“Institutions, in partnerships with student associations, staff unions, health boards, Scottish Government and other key stakeholders, all have a key role to play in this, where effective communication to students, learners and staff will be an important factor in retaining existing positive behaviours as the collective norm, and considering where additional measures may be necessary in light of the overall Covid-19 situation.”

The note adds: “Encouraging students and staff to test regularly is a key message that needs to be regularly highlighted as testing remains an important protective measure that helps limit the spread of the virus.

“Similarly, promoting vaccination uptake with a specific focus on boosters is another important key message that should be communicated.”

READ MORE: Cost of living crisis - College students offered free breakfast

Mary Senior, the University and College Union’s Scotland official, warned recently that there was “still high prevalence of coronavirus in our communities, so ensuring that our university campuses are as safe as possible is key”.

She added: “Universities are unique in that they draw students and staff from across the UK and beyond together, making them potential breeding grounds for the virus.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a significant Covid outbreak affect at least one university campus in Scotland, with hundreds of students having to self-isolate along with tens of staff. This underlines the need for us to continue to provide options to learn and work remotely so that no one misses out on their education.

“We also need to continue with the use of face coverings indoors, enhanced ventilation and physical distancing.”

Universities Scotland, Colleges Scotland and the National Union of Students have been contacted for comment.