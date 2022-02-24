THE owners of a family business started 54 years ago have said they will be “sad to see it go” as the firm is put up for sale.

Husband and wife team Ronald and Debi MacKenzie are seeking a new challenge after taking Cruise Loch Ness to five-star status and their youngest children are too young for succession.

Mr MacKenzie said he and Ms MacKenzie had achieved their aims with the business set up by his father Norman and which has ferried hundreds of thousands of people around one of the world’s most famous bodies of water, and helped monster hunters seeking a glimpse of the legendary Nessie.

“I’ve been involved in the business man and boy, since a very early age,” said Mr MacKenzie. “I used to go out and just keep my dad company. He started the company in 1968.

"Then, as I got older, I started collecting fares and tickets and chatting to the people during the trip.

“When I left school that is when I became a partner in the business and a bit more involved in the company.

“I’ve got a real attachment to the company. I will be sad to see it go.”

The business started out with an ex RNLI lifeboat that carried 12 passengers, and now has a fleet of four high specification vessels including flagship The Spirit of Loch Ness, which can accommodate up to 210 passengers, and The Legend of Loch Ness, with a maximum capacity of 108 passengers. It also has two rigid inflatable boats.

Mr MacKenzie said: “I’ve got an older son who is at uni in Edinburgh. He’s wanting to pursue a career in the firm industry, and I’ve got two younger children that are six and eight and by the time they are at an age where they could realistically take over the company I’m going to be past it.

“I feel I have achieved all the ambitions I had for the company with regards to the five-star and all the awards.”

The Spirit of Loch Ness is the flagship of the fleet.

He added: “It is going to be an amazing company for whoever takes over, it is like the best office in the world I’ve got here.

“It is a great opportunity for somebody.”

Mr MacKenzie, 50, said the business bounced back almost immediately after the initial lockdowns were lifted.

“We were shut for a big period but last year when we reopened it was just insane how busy we were,” he said. “Obviously, we didn’t have any international visitors but with UK visitors it was just booming.

“We were at the stage where we were turning people away.

“We have weathered the storm really well with regards to Covid. We’ve come out of it in quite a strong position financially.”

He said: “We will take some time off, then we are going to start up another business. We are not quite sure what, if something comes along and it feels right...”

Ms MacKenzie joined the company in 2012 moving from a career in private banking and became co-director in 2015. The same year, the company “reached new heights” when recognised by the Scottish Tourist Board as a five-star tourist attraction.

It was an accolade the Mr MacKenzie had strived to achieve.

Ms MacKenzie said: “We will be sad to leave the Highlands but we are excited for the future and are planning to relocate to the east coast of Scotland to be closer to extended family.”

The business is based in the village of Fort Augustus.

Selling agent Savills said the business is “one of the leading tourist attractions in Scotland”, adding: “It is popular with day-trippers, staycationers and overseas visitors with a large proportion of trade derived from organised UK coach tour holidays and Scottish-based day tour operators.

“The company has also engaged in other opportunities to include providing filmmakers with the use of the boats for documentaries, exclusive chartered private hire for celebrities and also took part in the 2012 Olympics by carrying the Olympic Torch on board one of the RIBs.”

Have the MacKenzies seen Nessie? “I had an amazing sonar contact of something large in the loch a few years ago but I’ve never seen anything on the surface,” said Mr MacKenzie.

Cruise Loch Ness has also landed Best Family Business at The Herald Scottish Family Business Awards among a raft of accolades.