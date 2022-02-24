By Scott Wright

AN EDINBURGH-based catering and events firm has revealed its ambition to double turnover this year as demand for its services increases with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Hickory, which delivers events at high-profile venues such as the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and the Assembly Rooms in the Scottish capital, has ramped up its team in response to the upturn in business.

The company, which aims to double turnover to £4.5 million this year, has appointed Brian Canale as culinary director, Gillian Fraser as head of event planning and design, Eric Drought as head of operations, Andy McKenzie as logistics planning manager, Fiona Pengelly as MICE sales manager, and Alison Sproull as executive assistant. It takes the overall headcount at the company to 78 people.

Other recent developments at the firm include a move into the large-scale events market, which will see it provide catering to the Borders Book Festival in June, and run bars at the Scottish Open golf championship at The Renaissance Club in July, and Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick in August.

Managing director Stephanie Stubbs said: “We have dedicated recent months to recovering, rebuilding, and assembling a highly skilled and experienced leadership team across every function and department of the business. We are now in a period of significant growth as corporate events return – for example our enquires have almost trebled since January. Our focus is on delivering quality, creative and innovative events for our clients and we have established a passionate, experienced and dedicated team to achieve that.”

Hickory, which said it places emphasis on sustainability, also works with Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh, Newhall Estate in Midlothian, and Neidpath Castle near Peebles, and operates the new Cairns Farm Estate in the Pentland Hills and Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh.