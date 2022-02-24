By Scott Wright
A CYBER security firm has announced its move into a new Glasgow office – and promptly warned Scottish firms they face an increasing threat from sophisticated attacks.
Cyber security training specialist id cyber solutions has unveiled new premises at Craighall Business Park. It will use the location to provide training and certification with courses to help organisations ward off cyber security threats.
Managing director Ian Kerr said the opening was a “landmark development” for the firm against a backdrop of growing risk from sophisticated cyber criminals.
Mr Kerr, a former detective and owner of a brand protection company added: “It is something all organisations need to take increasingly seriously – whether they be a business or even a charity – and demand for our expertise has increased markedly as high-profile cases galvanise others into taking action.”
Cary Hendricks, director of id cyber solutions, a cyber security expert who has lectured police throughout the world, said: “Cyber security is a ‘must have’ nowadays and it’s worth remembering it not just large businesses which attract attacks. Small and medium sized enterprises are also considered fair game, are very much on the radar of cyber criminals in search of long hanging fruit. The implications for smaller organisations are far reaching and potentially devastating.”
The new facility was unveiled by Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, who announced the Chamber would partner the firm to delivery cyber security learning opportunities for businesses.
