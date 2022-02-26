AN Irvine-based energy efficiency specialist plans to radically expand its workforce after being appointed to an £800 million procurement framework, writes Scott Wright.
Green Home Systems forecasts it will double the 40 full-time equivalent and 25 self-employed contractors on its books after winning a place on the Scotland Excel energy efficiency contractors’ framework, under which it will work with local authorities to upgrade housing stock and install energy-efficiency measures.
The firm, which was founded in 2014, has been appointed to lots 2 and 3 of the framework, meaning it will provide fabric insulation services, renewable heating, and ventilation.
Steven Porch, operations director, said: “Being appointed to this framework is a terrific opportunity for Green Home Systems and highlights our commitment to a more sustainable and greener Scotland. It allows us to increase our investment in our staff and help them to further develop their skills in our industry.
“This contract will underpin our company’s growth strategy, and we are extremely excited to take the next step forward in our business plan.
“We cannot wait to help more customers create energy efficient homes through Scotland Excel.”
