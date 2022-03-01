Civil servant Philip Whyte has been appointed director of the IPPR Scotland public policy think tank.

Mr Whyte takes up the post on an initial two-year secondment from the Scottish Government to fill the vacancy left by founding director Russell Gunson, who has joined the Robertson Trust as head of programmes and practice.

Originally from Bangor in Northern Ireland, Mr Whyte moved to Scotland in 2004 to study at the University of Strathclyde. He began his career in the third sector with the National Union of Students before joining the Scottish Government in various roles including communications, social security and – most recently – leading the development of the annual Programme for Government.

Established in 2015, IPPR Scotland delivers research and progressive policy solutions across various areas including Scotland’s devolved tax and benefit powers, Scotland’s budget, building an inclusive economy, skills and education, poverty and inequalities.

“The opportunities for progressive change in front of us are immense – reshaping social security and fair work to tackle poverty, transforming our economy to deliver genuinely inclusive growth across all of Scotland, and securing a just transition to net-zero which leaves no community behind,” Mr Whyte said.

“I look forward to strengthening IPPR Scotland as a leading voice in those debates, putting forward ambitious solutions, and working across the Scottish Parliament and civil society to see them delivered."

Executive director Carys Roberts said Mr Whyte’s expertise in government decision-making will allow IPPR to continue its work in progressive cross-party policy development.

"We’re delighted to welcome Philip to IPPR as Director of IPPR Scotland," she added. "He will bring his formidable insight into Scottish government and policymaking to lead IPPR Scotland in its next phase."