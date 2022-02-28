British footwewar and accessories chain Kurt Geiger has donated a week's worth of profit from its stores to aid victims of the crisis in the Ukraine.
The sum of £50,000, representing its profits from last week, has been given to the British Red Cross which is working with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society on the ground to provide food, water, first aid, medicine, warm clothes and shelter. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are already repairing infrastructure such as water stations, homes and healthcare centres, and are supplying medicines, food and hygiene products to hospitals and families.
“We have always been ardent advocates of empathy, compassion and spreading kindness to those who need it most," chief executive Neil Clifford said.
"Currently, there are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in need of financial, practical and emotional support. This is a situation of human suffering and we believe we have a moral obligation to reach out and help in any way we can.
“In light of this human crisis, we will be donating 100% of last week's Kurt Geiger store profits to the sum of £50,000 today to the British Red Cross' Emergency Appeal which is currently working with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross preparing to help those affected by the crisis."
Mr Clifford added: “We sincerely hope this initial contribution will help the British Red Cross continue to deliver this essential humanitarian support and help the people of Ukraine through this time of crisis.”
