Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone is set to bring his Glasgow dining concept to Aberdeen this spring when he opens the city's first Six by Nico.

Six by Nico Aberdeen will be the tenth restaurant in his expanding portfolio, which includes locations in Scotland, England, and Ireland.

The Aberdeen restaurant will be Nico Simeone's first in north east Scotland, with plans to expand the brand across the UK in the future.

The new Union Street restaurant, which will take over the former Topolabamba restaurant space, will present a similar offering to Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, London Canary Wharf, and Dublin, and will feature a "carefully curated and constantly evolving" tasting menu.

Mr Simeone and his team will re-invent the dining experience every six weeks, serving a new six-course tasting menu, each one themed on a different "place, memory, or idea".

Six by Nico said it combines different ingredients, flavours, and dishes to "bring memories and stories together to create a brand new dining experience every six weeks, drawing inspiration from both home and abroad, such as the street markets of the Middle East to a journey across Route 66 in America".

Mr Simeone said: "We are thrilled to bring Six by Nico to Aberdeen this spring. During the pandemic, we launched our Home by Nico dining range on HOME-X - our home delivery experiences - and the appetite in Aberdeen and surrounding areas was strong, making it an obvious choice for our first restaurant site outside of Scotland's central belt due to its thriving foodie community.

"Expansion into Aberdeen signals our first move into Scotland's north east and a significant step in our plan to grow further this year. In the nine locations where we operate in the UK and Ireland, we have quickly established an enthusiastic base of repeat customers, and we intend to and look forward to doing the same in Aberdeen."

Simeone Group has commissioned Glasgow-based designers Burns Design to create the new city centre restaurant.

Retailer donates store profits to Ukraine

British footwear and accessories chain Kurt Geiger has donated a week's worth of profit from its stores to aid victims of the crisis in the Ukraine.

The sum of £50,000, representing its profits from last week, has been given to the British Red Cross which is working with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society on the ground to provide food, water, first aid, medicine, warm clothes and shelter.

​Average UK petrol prices hit record high

Average UK petrol prices have exceeded £1.51 for the first time following the surge in oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The typical cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 150.65p on Saturday and 151.25p on Sunday, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

