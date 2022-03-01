One year on from the launch of Scotland’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Edinburgh is set to host the inaugural Scottish AI Summit.
Taking place online and in-person on March 30 at Dynamic Earth, the free one-day event will bring together international experts to discuss best practice in the integration of AI by organisations and individuals into daily life. It will also see the publication of the State of AI report, detailing progress in Scotland’s ambition to become a world leader in this area, and the launch of a practical development guide known as the Scottish AI Playbook.
A partnership between The Data Lab, the Innovation Centre for Data and AI, and the Scottish Government, the alliance is tasked with delivering the AI strategy. Speakers at the event will include Irakli Beridze, the head of the centre for AI and robotics at the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute; Professor Virginia Dignum, Wallenberg chair of responsible AI at Umeå University in Sweden; and Professor Annalu Waller OBE, academic lead for computing at Dundee University.
READ MORE: Human costs of AI have yet to add up
“The first Scottish AI Summit and the launch of Scotland’s AI Playbook mark important steps towards realising Scotland’s ambition of being a world leader in the development of inclusive, trustworthy and ethical AI,” alliance chairwoman Gillian Docherty said.
“Many feel that integrating AI within their organisation or daily life is still out of reach, and so the launch of the playbook will help facilitate discussion and debate which will in turn help the industry move forward and promote best practice. It is also our hope that many more will be encouraged to turn to AI to help drive growth as we look to recover from the pandemic.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment