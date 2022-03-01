LEGAL firm Anderson Strathern has hailed a hike in turnover and profit as it appointed former Deloitte partner Mike McGregor to its board.

He joins as non-executive director, replacing Graeme Bissett, who had served two terms on the board since 2015.

Mr McGregor has spent over 26 years at Deloitte in Scotland, latterly with its client and industries and human capital teams.

It comes as Anderson Strathern, which has is 292 staff including 52 partners across offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lerwick and Haddington, reported revenues of £26.2 million in the year to August 31, 2021, up from £23.3m in the previous financial year, with operating profit at £8.4m, up from £7.5m the year before.

Mr McGregor's expertise is described as being centred around advising high growth and venture capital-backed businesses from early stage through to an exit or key transition event, and working with senior business leaders to define near term priorities and longer term strategy.

Client activity during his time at Deloitte included Genius Foods, FreeAgent, Blackcircles, Skyscanner, Outplay Entertainment, and AstraZeneca.

Mr McGregor is also a non-executive Director with smart LED lighting specialist Autonomous iOt, University of Edinburgh software spin-out Particle Analytics, and Scotland’s Perth-based GS-Group.

“Anderson Strathern is a much respected firm, renowned for its work across the public, private client, and commercial sectors,” said Mr McGregor. “The firm is in robust financial shape with the capacity to continue to invest in its people and technology, and has significant growth opportunities including in the SME and corporate sectors.

"I look forward to working with Bruce, Murray, and the rest of the board in the months and years ahead."

Bruce Farquhar, Anderson Strathern chair, said: “Mike is in that very top echelon on the Scottish business scene, as a trusted adviser to many of the country’s most successful companies over the last couple of decades.

"He is a fantastic replacement for Graeme Bissett, who the board would like to extend enormous thanks to for his valuable service over the last six years, and just the right person to help guide us through our next phase of growth.”