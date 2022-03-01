By Scott Wright

Westway Park, the giant industrial, storage and commercial location near Glasgow Airport, has secured a major new tenant.

Steder Group, the Scottish and Dutch-owned logistics specialist, has agreed a 10-year lease on a 60,000 square foot space at the site. Steder intends to relocate its UK warehousing and logistics services operation to Westway, while its main main freight forwarding, customs brokerage, sales, marketing and administration will remain at its Hillington HQ nearby.

Steve Logan, managing director of Steder, said: “Quality space, connectivity and site security were the prime drivers for our move to Westway. We look forward to being fully operational with our warehousing and logistics staff, with potentially up to 20 staff at some stage this year.

“Our goal is to be the one of the best complete logistics service providers in Scotland and this new facility will enable us to continue to deliver high quality and customised service to our customer base and partners, both in the UK and globally.

“Steder Group in the UK was born in early 2016 in Glasgow, achieving considerable success in such a short timeline. This vital warehousing deal with Canmoor was essential to allow us to continue to grow our business in today’s hectic and challenging marketplace."

Westway is owned by property asset manager Canmoor.

Toby Saul of Canmoor said: “Since acquiring Westway in 2018, our strategy has been to invest in the existing stock, to attract top occupiers. We have committed more than £12 million to building refurbishment and infrastructure improvements across the park, including £3m in the refurbishment of D Block.

"Securing Steder Group within three months of practical completion, along with a pre-let to Agility Logistics underlines the success of our strategy, with D Block now fully-let to two best in class logistics operators

"Over the course of 2021, we completed circa 425,000 sq ft in lettings and re-gears, making Westway one of the strongest industrial and distribution assets in Scotland.

“We have now started the next stage of our refurbishment programme at Block J and Unit G1 with further infrastructure improvements and investment at Westway to be announced shortly.”