By Ian McConnell

Scottish celebrity chef Tony Singh has made his first foray into the drinks market by launching a range of beers, and has already struck a supply deal with a high-profile hotel brand.

He has teamed up with the Aberdeen-based team at Fierce Beer to create Indian Lager infused with cardamom and Citrus Pale Ale infused with lemon zest and coriander seed.

The partners in the beer venture said: “The colourful packaging and striking designs include a paisley print as a nod to both Tony’s Indian and Scottish roots.”

Mr Singh said: “I’ve been looking to create something different and felt there was a gap in the market for a range of premium beers with a distinctly Indian twist that are great on their own but could also complement curries. I wanted to have a bit of fun with ingredients and flavours, and I feel we’ve created two cracking launch beers that will have everyone talking.”

Managing director of Fierce Beer Dave Grant said; “We’re proud to be producing this range for Tony and we feel there’s nothing else quite like it in the marketplace. We know consumers are looking for something different and aren’t afraid to be experimental, so we believe these beers will be well received.”

An initial contract has been secured with the Marriott brand Moxy, which will be the first hotel group to stock it, kicking it off in its brewery-themed hotel at Moxy Edinburgh Fountainbridge.

Mr Singh said: "It was great to work with the team at Fierce Beer who have an innovative approach to creating beers and I really respect their passion for the craft. I’m just really excited for people to try them for themselves and see what we’ve produced.”

Currently available as 30 litre kegs and fully recyclable 440ml cans, the new products are also being sold directly by Fierce Beer.

The partners have plans to extend the range further over the next 12 months.