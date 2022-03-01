By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH residents have ranked the television top of the charts in terms of the best things to have come out of the nation, in a survey published today by banking group Santander.

The bank published the results of the poll along with the results of a survey of Scottish companies’ international trade activities.

This found 48% currently trade internationally, with 92% of these businesses saying it is critical to business.

Of the Scottish companies which do not currently trade overseas, 43% believe their business is too small, the Santander survey found, with 26% considering their product or service is unsuitable for an overseas market.

The survey found that, nevertheless, 27% of these businesses aspire to take their products and services overseas in future. However, only 12% have a plan in place to make this happen.

Twenty-three per cent said grants would encourage them to take their business international, while 19% flagged less red tape as a driver in this context.

The top 10 things to come out of Scotland are ranked as:

1. The television

2. Flushing toilets

3. The refrigerator

4. Tyres

5. Sean Connery

6. Golf

7. The toaster

8. Encyclopedia Britannica

9. The first cloned sheep (Dolly)

10. Deep-fried Mars Bars