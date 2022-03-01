A PLAN for 42 new homes in the Scottish capital is set to be brought forward after an application to demolish offices at the site was approved.
The Henderson Place Lane location extends over the site of a former tram depot currently unoccupied two-storey office building.
The application involves Square & Crescent Ltd, architect Morgan McDonnell Architecture, planning consultant Scott Hobbs Planning and landscape architect Rankin Fraser Landscape Architecture.
The demolition was approved by City of Edinburgh Council.
The site sits parallel to Henderson Row, adjacent to the northern edge of Dundas Street in the New Town. It is located within the New Town Conservation Area, but outwith the Edinburgh World Heritage Site.
Supporting documents stated: “The site is within the old Silvermills area of Edinburgh, historically known for its industrial buildings and land use which largely supported the functions of the city of Edinburgh itself.
"The proposed site was formerly occupied by the Edinburgh Tramway depot. The depot buildings were demolished in the 1980s, with commercial office development replacing them, constructed for use by the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society.
“The design proposals aim to reference the historical industrial use of the site, where the Silvermills tram depot was once housed.”
South Lanarkshire firm in administration
A heavily loss-making facility in Uddingston has closed with the loss of 200 jobs after its parent company went into administration.
Tom MacLennan, Callum Carmichael and Michelle Elliot of FRP Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of Dawnfresh Holdings, Dawnfresh Seafoods and RR Spink & Sons, one of the UK's largest producers and processors of fish and seafood.
Anderson Strathern hails profit hike
Law firm Anderson Strathern has hailed a hike in turnover and profit as it appointed former Deloitte partner Mike McGregor to its board.
He joins as non-executive director, replacing Graeme Bissett, who had served two terms on the board since 2015.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.