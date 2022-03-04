WOODLAND by a loch in the Stirlingshire hills has been put on sale with a multi-million price tag as the potential to use forests to help absorb carbon emissions boosts investor interest in the sector.
Monachyle Wood is being marketed by John Clegg & Co which is inviting offers over £6.25 million for it.
The wood includes a large area of Sitka spruce which John Clegg & Co said is approaching maturity. It said any incoming purchaser would be able to benefit from immediate tax free timber income.
The forestry specialist said the Monachyle Wood site also holds significant potential for carbon sequestration.
Owners of woodland can sell credits in respect of sequestered carbon to buyers for offsetting against their emissions.
READ MORE: Scottish foresty estates for sale for more thaqn £30m
The Scottish Government has highlighted the potential for woodland carbon sequestration to help in the drive to reduce emissions.
Harry Graham, Forestry Sales Agent at John Clegg & Co, said: “The combination of commercial timber and opportunities for natural capital and carbon sequestration makes Monachyle a very rare and exciting asset for a potential purchaser.”
He added: “Woodland of this size and crop profile are very sought after in this current market. We expect this property to generate a significant amount of interest from institutional and private investors.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.