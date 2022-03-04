SCOTTISH caravan park operator Verdant Leisure has continued its expansion with an acquisition in Perthshire as backers highlighted the appeal of the sector.
Verdant bought the Ballintuim Caravan Park for an undisclosed sum.
The company said the park near Blairgowrie has space for 127 caravans.
The acquisition is the fourth made by Verdant in three months. It has 14 parks in total, including nine in Scotland.
The company won backing from the Pears Partnership Capital investment business in December.
It has capitalised on strong demand for staycations.
Last month Verdant acquired a former quarry site in Perthshire which came with planning permission for a 293-home development.
It bought the Erigmore park in Perthshire in 2020.
Chief executive Graham Hodgson said: Following our acquisition of Erigmore, we have seen increased demand for holiday home ownership in Perthshire, so we are excited to further expand our portfolio in the region.”
Mark Harper, Operating Partner at Pears Partnership Capital said: “The market is currently full of opportunity, and we are delighted to support Verdant’s growth through further strategic acquisitions.”
