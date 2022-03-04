Contracts such as work on a new dual carriageway from Ravenscraig to Motherwell, public realm construction works across Glasgow, and the upgrade and realignment of Aurs Road in East Renfrewshire are included in latest City Deal infrastructure programme.

The new round includes more than £290 million of upcoming contract opportunities.

The document, which features tier one contracts from across the region’s eight partner councils, lists 35 City Deal infrastructure contracts coming up in the next five years.

Susan Aitken, chair of the Glasgow city region cabinet and leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Our City Deal is continuing to help protect the Region’s jobs and businesses, and providing a boost to the local economy.

“To date, Glasgow City Region based companies have benefitted from over £118 million worth of City Deal contracts and have been awarded more than 60% of tier one contracts.

“I would encourage local businesses to bid for the upcoming contracts and to make use of all of the support available, which is set out the latest pipeline document.”

Posted on the Glasgow City Region website, the pipeline features upcoming contracts.

The document also provides businesses with regulalry updated details on how and when projects are being procured.

Iain Stewart, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: "I welcome the starting gun being fired in the race to find businesses to deliver the latest pipeline of projects for transforming the Glasgow area as part of a UK Government backed deal.

"Previous procurements have seen local firms win hundreds of contracts worth tens of millions of pounds. The latest pipeline is worth hundreds of millions of pounds and will deliver dozens of exciting projects, some starting work this year.

"I urge our many highly skilled businesses to pitch for the work and be a part of the resurgence of the city region. The UK Government is investing £500 million into infrastructure projects through the Glasgow City Region Deal, and more than £1.7 billion into levelling up communities right across Scotland."

Kate Forbes, Scottish finance secretary, said: ““There is a lot of excellent work happening across the Glasgow City Region. This pipeline allows businesses to plan for future contracts like developing access and supporting infrastructure at Bowling, to help increase industrial activity.

“I would urge businesses to take advantage of opportunities presented in the pipeline and help us create new green jobs, deliver a just transition and support our economic transformation. I look forward to progression of these projects.”

Abrupt departure of state bank chief was for 'personal reasons'

The former chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank has issued a statement saying her decision to resign was "ultimately" for "personal reasons".

Eilidh Mactaggart stepped down last week with immediate effect from the £235,000 post after less than two years in the job. Both the SNIB and Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes subsequently refused to elaborate on the reasons for Ms Mactaggart's departure.

David Lonsdale: Big trends emerge after two years of tumult in retail

Exactly two years ago some Scots started stockpiling food as Covid advanced. A fortnight later the country was in lockdown. It’s been an extraordinary period.

With the publication of the timetable for scrapping the remaining curbs and statutory guidance that shops must follow, retailers can now see light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel.

​