A Glasgow life sciences company is aiming to become a R&D hub for digital medical technologies after receiving £85,000 in government funding.

The SMART grant from Scottish Enterprise will fund further development of a suite of new ophthalmology products by IDCP Scotland, a collaboration between Dutch distribution and marketing company IDCP Group and University of Strathclyde alumnus Jamie Thomson. Formed in 2020, the firm's products include digital visual testing and an artificial eye model.

“At IDCP Scotland we have been working hard since our incorporation to collaborate closely with both clinicians and academic bodies to target and identify essential products and services which are most needed within medicine, in particular ophthalmology," said Mr Thomson, the company's managing director. "By working this way, it allows us to constantly adapt and improve our developments so that they are not only relevant to clinicians and patients but also are at the front line of research and development.

“Working together with our parent company, IDCP Group and sister companies within the group, we hope to grow over the coming years into a key centre for research and product development.”

The products are based on early level technology development conducted by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and patented by the IP & commercialisation team within Strathclyde Inspire. These patents have been licensed to IDCP Scotland to take forward.

Jan Boers, chief executive of IDCP Group, said the Scottish partnership plans to expand into other medical areas.

“The current focus for IDCP Scotland is on ophthalmology, but the group is also active in audiology and dermatology where future R&D activities are also envisioned," he said. "The IDCP Group specialises in the development and commercialisation of digital technologies in the field of screening and sensoring.”

Scottish Development International (SDI) specialists based in continental Europe worked with Almere-headquartered IDCP to support the company’s entry into Scotland and provide introductions to key sector stakeholders.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at SDI, said: “Scotland is internationally renowned for its strengths in life sciences because of our incredible talent, world-class universities and supportive business environment.

“IDCP Scotland is an exciting, innovative company that has ambitious plans to make a real difference for ophthalmology clinicians and their patients. We have been delighted to work with IDCP both here in Scotland and in The Netherlands and look forward to seeing the outcomes of their research."