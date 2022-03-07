The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes has unveiled Scotland’s 10-year economic strategy, setting out the priorities for the nation’s economy and actions needed to maximise opportunities to achieve a wellbeing economy. Reaction from the business community, however, has been mixed.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Sir Tom Hunter said: “The positive part to be welcomed is that the strategy has dealt with the key areas of entrepreneurship, education and productivity. These are the things we need to focus on but there are 70 action plans.

“Kate Forbes has said she’s going to bring laser focus. I’ve never run any of my businesses where we’ve laser focus on 70 action plans. It just cannot happen. So this is a wish list.

“As ever, it’s all going to be in the execution. In my opinion, the Government should be setting the direction of travel – both for the regulatory and tax frameworks – then let business get on with it.

“Let’s be clear: it’s not the Government that make the jobs, it’s not the Government that pay the tax, it’s not the Government that make the wealth for the country, it’s the business people. It’s the entrepreneurs. And so this just doesn’t cut it for me.”

Also speaking on the show, Lord Willie Haughey said: “The strategy is ambitious but there are a few things in it that are a bit woolly. Like all other strategies, especially one that’s going to last for 10 years, the key will be getting the right people to deliver this: that’s the person who will report to Kate Forbes on the inside then the entrepreneurial champion officer.

“Ms Forbes should leave no stone unturned to get the right people – and I don’t mean pals of the Government – who have an absolute passion. Two people who believe in that policy document and think they can make a difference by delivering it. That is the only way.”

The radio show’s host, Donald Martin, editor of The Herald and Herald on Sunday, pushed the entrepreneurs by asking if there was any great confidence the Scottish Government would actually appoint the right people.

“Well, I hope so,” said Sir Tom. “I was very encouraged to hear there is going to be an entrepreneurial champion. That was something which, when they asked for our opinion, we wanted, so I suppose we’ve got that. However, it’s all about execution and accountability.

“If in my business I set a strategy and I’m wrong, I lose my money. And so I should! If politicians set a strategy then don’t execute and don’t deliver, are they ever held accountable?

“This national strategy has politics all over it but I suppose that’s what governments do. This should be more business-led. The Government should set the framework then get out of the way and let businesses and entrepreneurs get on with creating wealth for the country. We don’t need a 70-point plan from Government to tell business what to do.”

Lord Willie added: “Let’s start with seven points of action. Once we deliver them, get another seven, and another seven.

“But while we’re talking about accountability and transparency, I was having a right chuckle reading there have been 26 cabinet meetings and the Greens haven’t been invited to one of them!

“Ultimately, I think if Kate Forbes gets the right people, she would want to be there as an enabler but I honestly get a feeling she would like government to move out of the way.”

Sir Tom agreed, adding: “I actually do think Kate Forbes is very capable but she’s getting pulled in all different directions to satisfy the politics of this agenda. Provide accountability and transparency . . . then let businesses get on with it!”