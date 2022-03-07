The number of young people taking up paid apprenticeships has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels despite a sharp increase in unemployment among Scots between the ages of 16 and 24.

New research published today for the launch of Scottish Apprenticeship Week also found low levels of understanding about earn-as-you-learn schemes. The authors of that research, the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT), say this suggests that raising awareness could hold the key to tackling youth unemployment.

Latest government figures show that unemployment has risen sharply among 16-24-year-olds, from 11,700 in 2019 to 41,800 in 2021.

“Youth unemployment is a growing problem that requires urgent action," said Anthony Clarke, business development manager at AAT. "Our research suggests that perhaps not enough is being done to advise young people in Scotland about the wealth of opportunities that are available to them, including the realities of Modern Apprenticeships."

The AAT's survey of 2,000 people revealed that just 15 per cent of those in Scotland were given information relating to Modern Apprenticeships as part of their careers advice in school, and 28% of 18 to 24-year-olds admit to not knowing anything about them at all.

As a result, 39% of Scots believe that Modern Apprenticeships don’t pay enough, 27% think they are only available for manual labour jobs, and just 38% are aware that they enable people to earn while they learn.

Although there is no upper age limit to applying for a Modern Apprenticeship, half of Scots believed they were too old to become an apprentice, including 26% of 18-24-year olds. The research also found that 56% of people in Scotland believe there are not enough resources available to help people to learn about apprenticeships.