A GLASGOW-based manufacturing company has invested £4 million on a move to bigger premises on the renowned site of the former OKI factory in North Lanarkshire.

The Beal Group said the move would allow it to create 20 new “quality” jobs and diversify into activities supporting the transition to net zero.

The 40-year-old company has switched from its home in Baillieston in the east end of Glasgow to a 74,000 square feet of manufacturing space at the Westfield site in Cumbernauld. It currently employs 85 people and hopes to create a further 25 new jobs in the next year.

Scottish Enterprise part-funded the move to Westfield with £550,000 of grants, with £350,000 from its Investment Aid grant scheme and £200,000 from its Green Jobs Fund.

Beal specialises in manufacturing industrial textile products such as protective and customised covers for clients in the construction, aviation, transport and military and defence sectors.

The company, which has supplied safety net products to the construction and oil and gas sectors for the last 30 years, recently supported the NHS with medical bags during the pandemic.

Further to its move to Westfield, Beal will step up its diversification into “eco-friendly” lines such as manufacturing sustainable re-usable covers to replace shrink-wrap plastic that is commonly used in modular construction projects around the country.

David Beal, managing director of The Beal Group, said: “Our aim to ensure that we not only focus on innovation and outstanding product quality, but we remain dedicated to achieving our net-zero vision. We thank Scottish Enterprise for their continued support.”

Minister for Business Ivan McKee visited the new site to mark its official opening this morning.

He said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2045, it is great to see the Beal Group developing new innovations and building on enviable skills and strengths expanding their work at their newly opened site in Cumbernauld.

“Last week, as part of the National Strategy for Economic Transition, we set out five key priorities, within Scotland’s current powers, that we believe will deliver most impact in transforming Scotland in to a fairer, greener and more prosperous country.”