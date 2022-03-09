Work will begin this summer on a £100 million golf resort, hotel and spa in the Angus countryside after councillors approved an updated masterplan for the "once in a generation" luxury destination.
Scheduled to open in 2024, the development on the Shank of Omachie near Broughty Ferry will boast Dundee and Angus’s first five-star hotel offering 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar and 1,900sq metres of spa and leisure facilities overlooking the Tay Estuary and St Andrews. A hotel partner is expected to be announced in the coming months.
The site will also be the anchor for a signature golf course by Irish champion golfer Darren Clarke, alongside a clubhouse and golf academy with driving range, plus 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges.
Updated plans for the resort were submitted in November of last year after Angus Council granted a section 42 order in 2017 to allow a newly-appointed project team to make alterations to the original designs. The project is being led by Angus businessman Mike Forbes, owner of the nearby Forbes of Kingennie country resort.
“As a long-established tourism business in Angus, we are proud to be moving forward with creating a five-star hotel and luxury spa, as well as the first signature golf course by legendary Ryder Cup winner and former Open champion Darren Clarke," Mr Forbes said.
The Angus will be one of the biggest hospitality developments in Scotland in recent years and is expected to contribute more than £40m annually to the local economy once it is operational. The development is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs, with a further 130 full-time equivalent posts and 285 additional employment positions during the construction and development phase.
VisitScotland regional director Caroline Warburton said The Angus will be an “impressive addition” to the region’s increasingly important leisure and tourism offering.
