SHELL chief executive Ben van Beurden has seen the value of his total pay rise by more than a quarter after the oil giant achieved bumper profits amid the surge in oil and gas prices.
The company’s annual report shows Mr van Beurden earned total remuneration of €7.4m (£6.3m) last year, up around 28 per cent from €5.8m in the preceding year.
Mr van Beurden was paid a €2.6m bonus for the latest year. Shell increased annual profits by 300%, to $19.3 billion (£14.3bn) last year, from $4.8bn.
The Dutch executive did not receive a bonus in 2020 amid the downturn in the industry triggered by the pandemic.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.