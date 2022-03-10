TWO of Scotland’s oldest law firms have merged, it has been announced this afternoon.

Thorntons Solicitors and Stuart & Stuart, which can both trace their roots back to the 19th century, have combined in a deal hailed as a “fantastic move for two firms which share a remarkably similar outlook”.

The merger will see Edinburgh-based Stuart & Stuart’s entire team of 31 staff transfer to larger counterpart Thorntons, giving the enlarged firm a headcount of 564, including 71 partners.

Thorntons turned over £31.2 million in its last financial year, and has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth, Angus and Fife.

It describes itself as Scotland's fourth-largest law firm.

Lesley Larg, managing director of Dundee-based Thorntons, said: “It is incredibly encouraging, having received many, many approaches over the years, that Stuart & Stuart have chosen Thorntons as a trusted home for their clients and their people.

"I’m looking forward to welcoming Stuart & Stuart’s people to Thorntons and am excited about the significant benefits arising from this deal. There are many similarities in terms of the services the firms provide, our shared values which drive how we operate for our people and our communities, and our mutual focus on excellent client care.

“Stuart & Stuart is a venerable private client firm in the broadest sense, offering residential conveyancing, estate agency, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, executries and family law. It is central to our strategic plan that we remain a full-service law firm and accelerate our growth in the Central Belt, and therefore Stuart & Stuart is a superb, complementary fit, given its culture, history and commitment to outstanding client service.

“We look forward to providing a wide range of opportunities for the Stuart & Stuart team as we welcome them into the Thorntons family.”

Chris Anderson, senior partner of Stuart & Stuart, joins Thorntons as a consultant, with John MacKenzie, Fergus Macmillan, Andrew Bertram and Emma Horne moving across partners. Ken Lauder has joined Thorntons as legal director.

Stuart & Stuart was established in 1804, while Thorntons was established around 50 years later, in 1857.